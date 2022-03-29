2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Trade Two First-Rounders to Jets For No. 10 Pick, Replace Tyreek Hill

The Jets are in a prime position to trade back with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, acquiring more draft capital in return.

We've seen a couple different mock drafts this offseason where New York has jumped back as other teams trade up, using the No. 10 pick to take a new quarterback.

Now, the Tyreek Hill trade between the Chiefs and Dolphins ends up benefiting the Jets, giving them an opportunity to add two first-rounders in exchange for the 10th overall selection.

Ryan Wilson produced his latest mock draft for CBS Sports late Monday night, a first round featuring one trade. Here's the transaction between Kansas City and New York, along with who the Jets and Chiefs are picking with their first-round selections. You'll find Wilson's analysis with the picks and then we'll break this down a little further...

2022 NFL Mock Draft Trade Proposal (Via CBS Sports) In this mock draft, the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs exchange picks in the first round, sending the No. 10 overall pick to Kansas City 4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Jets may look to address defense here, especially with the Laken Tomlinson signing in free agency further shoring up their offensive line. Gardner is a long, physical corner who can run with any WR he goes up against. He didn't give up a single TD during his career and in '21 he was as close to shutdown as you're going to see, which will come in handy in the AFC East — Wilson 10. Kansas City Chiefs: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports The Chiefs shipped Tyreek Hill to Miami for a boatload of draft picks -- including this year's first-rounder -- so it makes sense to package a few of them to get K.C. in position to draft Garrett Wilson, who is one of the the most dynamic players in college football. His game isn't quite at the level of the Cheetah, but in many ways reminds us of Odell Beckham Jr. 29. New York Jets: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Some NFL teams like Smith's upside enough to consider him in Round 1. We have a second-round grade on him but, either way, he had an impressive season at Tulsa where he was a dominant run blocker who'll need to refine his pass sets, but he certainly has the athleticism to do it. The Jets are stocking up after their mock deal with Kansas City. 30. New York Jets: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Ojabo is a top-15 talent who tore his Achilles earlier this month during his pro day. He's only been playing football for five years and he was unstoppable at times last season for the Wolverines. The Jets get another defender to pair with Gardner via their mock trade with the Chiefs.

Again, it makes sense for the Jets to trade back at No. 10. If they don't believe the available prospects at that point in the draft will move the needle enough to push them into contention, they can stick to their rebuilding ways and recoup some value later in the first.

It's worth noting, however, that the Jets have been linked to Garrett Wilson before. You can argue that New York should take Wilson at 10, giving Zach Wilson a third top weapon on offense (with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis). Especially after the Jets missed out on Tyreek Hill and didn't sign any other top wideouts in free agency (other than Braxton Berrios). Clearly they are hoping to add a wideout this offseason.

If they do execute a trade like this, the two picks CBS Sports is predicting are in line with general manager Joe Douglas and his draft tendencies. New York is always building through the offensive and defensive lines. Even with David Ojabo's recent injury—and a potential logjam of offensive linemen if you include Tyler Smith—Gang Green is always trying to inject depth and talent into those two position groups. It never hurts to have a surplus of linemen in this league.

Plus, by picking Ahmad Gardner fourth overall—the best cornerback prospect in this draft class—the Jets would be bolstering their secondary as well, another position that they need to address in the draft.

Assuming that this is the extent of New York's trade with Kansas City, the Jets are still going to pick twice in the second round. That means they'll have four selections in a 10-pick span. Finding value at the end of the first round and beginning of the second is right up Douglas' alley.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.