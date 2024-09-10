Former NFL Executive Reveals Ominous Take On New York Jets' Superstar
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets faced the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
It was his first real NFL action since going down with a torn Achilles just four snaps into the season opener last year in his Jets debut.
While some are expecting a strong bounce-back season from Rodgers, most still have major questions about if he'll be able to regain his past MVP-winning form.
ESPN reporter Rich Cimini recently spoke to a former personnel executive from an AFC team.
That executive thinks Rodgers "will be hesitant to hold the ball because he wants to avoid contact." Because of that, he's projecting New York's offense will "overplay the short routes and choke the field."
Despite those ominous predictions for Rodgers regarding his mindset after coming off major surgery, the superstar quarterback has been very vocal about his confidence.
He feels good and he's ready to get back to playing football.
Ever since being traded to the Jets, Rodgers has dreamed of bringing a Super Bowl to the organization and fans. If he is able to do that during his time with the franchise, his legacy would become even more legendary than it already is.
Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game of football. From a pure talent perspective, he might be the best. Unfortunately, his talent level has not translated to multiple Super Bowls.
Thankfully, Joe Douglas and the New York front office went out and got aggressive to surround Rodgers with as much talent as possible this offseason. They signed Mike Williams in free agency and also added offensive line help with Tyron Smith being the biggest offensive line pickup.
He'll have a chance to prove the doubters, and this former NFL executive, wrong about what he can accomplish this year.