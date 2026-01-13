Aaron Rodgers Shades Jets After Potential Final Game

While his time with the New York Jets didn't go as planned, Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the very best quarterbacks to play the game of football when he decides to hang up his cleats.

Rodgers, after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, said ahead of the 2025 season that he was "pretty sure" it would be his last. He led the Steelers to a 10-7 record and their first division title since 2020 while throwing 24 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions. It will be interesting to see if Rodgers plays again. Reports have pointed to a willingness from Pittsburgh to bring him back, but the Steelers' season ended on Monday night and Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach on Tuesday.

That'll be a story to watch this offseason, but not one for Jets fans. The Jets have their own things to worry about at the quarterback position. The Jets had Rodgers for two years but his first was ended pretty much before it could begin and he was a bit rusty in his second season. After the Jets moved on from Rodgers, it was a messy breakup. Rodgers went on to have success in Pittsburgh and the Jets struggled. After the Steelers lost on Monday night, Rodgers made sure to throw a subtle dig the Jets' way while noting that he's played for two "special places" in the league.

The former Jets QB had his season ended on Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was fortunate to play in an incredible football city for 18 years," Rodgers said in reference to the Green Bay Packers. "I never took it for granted and enjoyed that time there and this has been a really beautiful backend to that first 18, you know, to be able to be here for a year. This is a special place. You've got tradition. You've got excellence. You've got all-time greats.

"You just look around the stadium tonight and you see the fans. You know, there wasn't a big splattering of Texans fans and there's a lot to be said for that. There's only a few really special places in the league that have the tradition and the town and the organization and I'm thankful to have played for two of them."

Rodgers obviously played for three teams throughout his career with the Jets being the only one not mentioned. With the way things ended up last offseason, it's not shocking. Regardless, if Rodgers has played his final game, what a career it was.

