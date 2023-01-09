Ex-Jets Scout Has Bold Plan For How New York Can Win Super Bowl Next Season

This former Jets scout walks through his unique plan for how New York can end their playoff drought and win a championship next year.

It starts with belief.

The leader of the New York Jets must believe this team will win the Super Bowl next season.

"NEW YORK JETS SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPIONS!"

This would be my opening statement from the podium if given the chance, and this is where the bar needs to be set.

No more hemming and hawing and watered down answers. This atmosphere must change, no longer will losing be accepted or rewarded.

How sure am I that I can do this?

I will take the position on a 100% commission Super Bowl victory or bust one-year deal. We will not have a punter on our roster.

We're going for it.

The level of belief must be raised as high as the sky, not just in words, but also with action. The level of belief on a team is more important than talent acquisition and it's more important than strategy.

Every team has 53 players with similar physical attributes. Every coaching staff works around the clock.

Only one team wins it all.

I was hired back when Bill Parcells was in the building and I cut my teeth in an environment where losing wasn't tolerated.

Everything starts with belief and everyone and everything will follow.

Jets’ Head Coach: Mike LaFleur

Jets’ Quarterback: Mike White

LaFleur is where football is headed.

He’s a bright and cutting edge mind, and he has shown the same traits as Hall of Fame coaches Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs.

White has the tools to be the next Joe Namath.

However, the team needs to make the commitment to him as their starter to realize his full potential.

White has shown enough to earn this spot. He's tough as nails, the players respond to him and his personality fits New York.

Mike White is as New York as New York gets.

Offseason three step plan:

Special Teams Focus

I was the first Special Teams Scout in NFL history during my third season with the Jets. I ended up writing a 350-page book evaluating every kickoff, kickoff return, punt, and punt return player in the league. The study birthed a revolutionary vision which controls the field position on offense and defense, while building the best depth chart.

The characteristics unique to each specific offensive or defensive position show up on special teams' game film, and the best special teams players can be had for league minimum contracts.

Trade for the best punt returner and the top field goal kicker in the NFL.

Hire Kevin Kelley as the Jets' Special Teams Coach.

Kelley's unconventional work on special teams has drawn attention from Patriots' Head Coach, Bill Belichick. Kelley is as innovative as they come, and he has the analytics down to a science.

2023 NFL Draft

With 13 out of the 18 offensive linemen from the 2022 roster becoming free agents and only around $15 million available in projected 2023 cap space, the focus of the upcoming draft needs to be the offensive line.

The offensive line is the heart of the team.

With only 4/26 picks being used on the offensive line in the past three drafts, this unit needs an infusion of college talent.

First Round: left tackle

Second Round: right tackle

Third Round: left tackle

Fourth Round: center

Fifth Round: guard

Sixth Round: guard

Hire Damond Talbot as the Jets' Director of College Scouting. Talbot owns a draft service, "NFL Draft Diamonds," which specializes in discovering lesser known talent. He is also currently the Director of Scouting for the Hula Bowl.