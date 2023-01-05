Grading Joe Douglas' Performance as General Manager of Jets

This former Jets scout provides a thorough evaluation on general manager Joe Douglas and everything he has done since taking as GM.

Jets’ Joe Douglas has now produced four straight losing seasons in New York, leaving one question to be asked…

Is Douglas a better scout than an NFL General Manager?

Undoubtedly, Douglas has demonstrated an eye for lesser known talent since being at the helm.

Quarterbacks Mike White and Chris Streveler, receiver Braxton Berrios, defensive end John Franklin-Myers and linebacker Quincy Williams were all claimed by Douglas on waivers.

Running back Michael Carter and defensive end Micheal Clemons were fourth-round selections.

Pass rusher Bryce Huff was signed as an undrafted free agent, as was running back Zonovan Knight.

Being able to find lesser known talent is a sure-fire sign of being a great evaluator.

In free agency, Douglas has added key contributors such as tight end Tyler Conklin, offensive tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern, defensive end Carl Lawson, cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead.

Then there’s the big picture stuff clouding over everything, starting with the quarterback situation.

Douglas traded New York’s 2018 first-round draft choice, quarterback Sam Darnold, pre-draft 2021 and then turned around and selected quarterback Zach Wilson to take his place in the first-round.

This hasn’t turned out so hot.

Darnold has played well in Carolina the past five games, while Wilson has been benched after producing nothing but offseason drama and a two-year completion percentage of 55.2%.

Douglas’ hand-picked selection of a head coach hasn’t fared much better.

After parting with former Jets' Head Coach Adam Gase in 2021 (9-23), Douglas replaced him with Robert Saleh (11-22).

The 2020 first-round selection of offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is also a huge red flag, especially considering the public pre-draft intel available stating Becton had previous difficulties controlling his weight in college.

That didn't stop Douglas from punching it at the yellow light and selecting Becton anyways, who has now missed most of the past two seasons with injury and weight control issues.

This leads us right into the biggest concern about Douglas...

His inability to build the offensive line.

Over the past three drafts on the most important unit on the field, Douglas has only chosen to use 4/26 picks on the offensive line.