Joe Douglas Has Failed to Build Jets' Offensive Line

This former Jets scout is critical in his evaluation of Joe Douglas, GM of a team that has some serious issues on the offensive line.

Since taking over, Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas has built one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

During this time frame (2019-current), New York has surrendered 186 sacks, which represents the third-most in the league.

Some would argue Douglas was stuck with the offensive line he inherited, but that argument doesn't hold weight when examining his first three drafts.

On one of the most important units on the team, Douglas has drafted four offensive linemen in three years.

2020:

Round 1 - Mekhi Becton (OT)

Round 4 - Cameron Clark (OT)

2021:

Round 2 - Alijah Vera-Tucker (OG)

2022:

Round 4 - Max Mitchell (OT)

Vera-Tucker is the best of the group, but in Douglas' defense, even he along with the other three have dealt with injuries (to one extent or another). Clark never even saw the field and had to retire due to serious injury concerns during his first training camp.

Becton is the real sore spot on the list.

Despite there being pre-draft public intel on Becton having documented weight issues at Louisville, Douglas punched it at the yellow light. Becton has since been running out of gas battling both weight and injury issues.

He started 14 games for New York in 2020, and one game since.

In free agency, Douglas has had eight offensive line signings.

2020:

Greg Van Roten (OG) 3 years, $10.5 million

Connon McGovern (C) 3 years, $27 million

George Fant (OT) 3 years, $27.3 million

Alex Lewis (OG) 3 years, $18.6 million

Josh Andrews (C) 1 year, $1,047,500

2021:

Dan Feeney (OG) 1 year, $3 million

2022:

Laken Tomlinson (OG) 3 years, $40 million

Dan Feeney (OG) 1 year, $3 million

Duane Brown (OT) 2 years, $20 million

Fant (35 starts) and McGovern (46 starts) are the noticeable winners on this list, and as for the rest...

They've been better at cashing checks than blocking defenders.

Lewis played in nine games and had contentious moments with teammates and coaches, before retiring the following training camp.

Andrews graded out as the second-worst guard that season according to Pro Football Focus. The team didn't bring him back, and Andrews has since played for two different teams in two years.

Feeney is Feeney (6 starts in two seasons).

Tomlinson has been reported to have struggled this season (I put a pre-season B- grade on Tomlinson), and Brown has played through a shoulder injury all year (I put a pre-season C- grade on Brown).

If Douglas was a batter at the plate for the Yankees, when examining his draft and free agency results, the television announcer would say 'And Douglas is looking at an 0-2 count.'

However, even more concerning than Douglas' draft and free agency results is his depth chart, or lack thereof.