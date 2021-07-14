Sports Illustrated home
How Joint Practices With Eagles, Packers During Preseason Will Help Jets This Year

How Joint Practices With Eagles, Packers During Preseason Will Help Jets This Year

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

With a team full of inexperienced players, the Jets coaching staff knows their roster needs to develop quickly as the season fast approaches. 

Keeping this in mind, Gang Green revealed they will be hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at their facility for two joint practices on August 24th and 25th, providing their squad with another opportunity to gain valuable experience prior to the season. 

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Jets scheduled a pair of joint practices with the Packers on August 18th and 19th. Like the practices with Green Bay, the programs in Florham Park, NJ will take place prior to the preseason game between the two teams. 

The Jets are facing off against the Eagles on August 27th in East Rutherford, their final preseason contest. Their defense will be tested, with the dual-threat ability of quarterback Jalen Hurts paired with talented young receivers Devonta Smith and Jalen Reagor. The unit will be forced to grapple with containing dynamic playmakers, an experience that will benefit them immensely long-term. 

New York will certainly have a busy couple of weeks in mid-August. This was undoubtedly a strategic move on the part of head coach Robert Saleh, as the team has a key period of training camp on the horizon. The Jets have a revamped roster with numerous free agent acquisitions and rookies who have never walked out of the tunnel together. 

Facing off against other NFL competition will give Gang Green some vital time to find their identity and build confidence as a unit. 

It’s one thing to play well in scrimmages. Succeeding against other franchises, preseason or not, would be a massive boost for morale and ease playcalling pressure going forward. 

The scheduling of practices before preseason matchups will allow New York to experiment with various packages, and then use what proves to be most effective in the game. 

Following the Eagles game on August 27th, both the Jets front office and their fans will have a much better sense of whether New York is truly poised for a renaissance. 

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

