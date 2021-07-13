Mark Sanchez Moving From ESPN to FOX as NFL Game Analyst

Another ESPN analyst is making the transition to Fox Sports.

This time, it’s former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who joins Tom Rinaldi, Emmanuel Acho, Adam Amin, and Jonathan Vilma at the network.

Following two years at ESPN, the 34-year-old will transition to the booth, serving as an NFL game analyst. Fox has made a concerted effort to bring in recent retirees for color commentator positions.

Earlier this offseason, legendary Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was hired to partner with Kevin Burkhardt next season. Vilma, a former star linebacker with the Jets and Saints, called games alongside play-by-play legend Kenny Albert in 2020. Now, Sanchez will partner with Kevin Kugler as he looks to continue to build a career in broadcasting.

The USC product took the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games, but in retrospect, failed to live up to expectations as a first-round pick in 2009.

During his playing career, Sanchez struggled mightily with ball control, and after four seasons in New York, he was released. He then served as a backup for five teams over the course of five seasons, before retiring in 2019.

On the bright side, Sanchez has certainly used his playing career to create a professional path for years to come.

It will be interesting to see what sort of insight he can provide on Sundays, especially when one considers the success that another former quarterback Tony Romo has had, broadcasting at CBS.

