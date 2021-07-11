Jets' Mekhi Becton Ranked Sixth-Best Offensive Tackle in NFL

Mekhi Becton is far more than just the future of the Jets' offensive line. He's one of the best left tackles in the National Football League.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, rating the top 10 players at 11 different positions this offseason. In his latest set of rankings, singling out the best linemen, Becton was listed toward the top.

Here's Fowler on Becton, the sixth-best offensive tackle in pro football:

Becton is the classic eye-test guy. Watch him move and become a believer.



"He's generational in terms of athleticism and size," an NFC exec said of the second-year tackle. "Very rare."



The 6-foot-7 Becton's blocking numbers weren't eye-popping last season. His 83.8% pass block win rate ranked 49th among tackles, but he battled through a chest injury as a rookie, and the Jets were a bad team. He ranked 16th in run block win rate (76%).



There is some projection from voters here, but it's clear that only injuries would stop him from improving those totals.



"Hall of Fame traits," said an AFC scout.

That's high praise for a player that has only 14 games in the NFL under his belt.

The former first-rounder has battled some injuries thus far in his NFL career—missing time during his rookie year and sitting out during OTAs this offseason with a foot injury—but when he's healthy, he's a threat to shut down the best defensive linemen in the game.

San Francisco's Trent Williams was ranked in the top spot, according to Fowler. To make matters more impressive for Becton, however, each of the five lineman listed above him were rated seventh or higher in last year's poll.

In fact, Becton was ranked as high as second overall by one of the individuals Fowler talked to for this story.

Long story short, Becton's peers, those analyzing his development as well as opposing executives all recognize the potential this behemoth has at this level. The next step is for Becton to evolve even further in 2021, lining up alongside rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker and veteran Morgan Moses on an improved offensive line in green and white.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.