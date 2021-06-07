How Elijah Moore Is Adjusting to New Offense, Life in NFL

The Jets have high expectations for their second-round pick.

Elijah Moore was projected by many experts as a first-round pick, but the 21-year-old fell to New York, who selected him 34th overall.

The Florida native was electrifying at Ole Miss, and is expected to make an immediate impact at the next level. OTAs, which began last week, provide key learning opportunities for rookies, and Moore is already showing signs of his potential.

At Wednesday’s practice, he caught a pair of touchdowns, and then on Friday showed off his explosiveness, when he turned a short route over the middle into a trip to the end zone, according to reporters. In a press conference, Moore expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, describing himself as “blessed” to be a part of the Jets organization.

While recognizing he has performed well in practice already, New York’s newest receiver highlighted the learning curve that comes with transitioning to the NFL.

“The more days I go out there, the more comfortable I’m getting running the routes, adjusting to the schemes, reading defenses," Moore said. "So every day, I’m just really trying to craft and get better, focus on that one thing [to improve].”

At the same time, the consensus first team All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist feels prepared for the pros. He credited former teammates and current NFL stars DK Metcalf and AJ Brown for blazing the trail as Ole Miss standouts, and is thankful for their guidance on the transition during the draft process.

At the end of the day, Moore is confident in his ability to produce right away. Nothing he has seen at practice feels particularly unexpected.

“Football’s football. I know that at the end of the day, obviously it’s gonna be played at a higher level here, but you gotta adjust. I’m here for a reason,” he said.

Jets fans are hopeful that Moore is indeed ready for the NFL, and that he and fellow rookie Zach Wilson can lead a strong offense for years to come. All early indications are that Moore is the real deal.

