Jets' Crowder Negotiating Contract, Absent at OTAs

A player’s absence at OTAs can mean a lot of things.

Sometimes, injuries force them to rehab away from the facility. Other times, family obligations keep them from the field. Finally, players may be mired in contract disputes, likely the most common occurrence.

Jets fans got some clarity on Friday regarding the status of wide receiver Jamison Crowder, whose failure to appear at OTAs falls in the contractual category.

“Jamison, obviously, is working through some stuff with his contract, with Joe [Douglas] and his staff and his agent,” Saleh told reporters Friday. “[I’m] really confident to get Jamison here quickly and when we do he definitely has a role for this team.”

Crowder was the Jets' leading receiver with 833 yards in 2020, but with the Jets wide receiver room undergoing major changes in the offseason, his place in New York has become uncertain.

After signing Corey Davis and drafting Elijah Moore in the second round, with the latter being a logical replacement for Crowder as a slot receiver, questions have emerged about the Duke product’s fate.

The former Washington Football Team wideout has just one year left on his deal, and he's slated to receive $10 million. However, none of this money is guaranteed, fueling beliefs that he will soon be released.

Saleh was quick to dismiss those rumors, though. When asked whether the six-year veteran had a future with the Jets, he replied, “absolutely."

"Jamison’s definitely got a role here and we’re excited to have him,” Saleh said.

Joe Douglas and the front office are likely asking Crowder to take a pay cut. Whether the 27-year old obliges is a different story. It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out in the coming days.

In an ideal world, though, Gang Green would love to keep Crowder around, someone who is already very familiar with the organization and can provide important depth at the wide receiver position.

