New York Jets, New England Patriots Offensive Stars to Watch on Sunday
The New England Patriots may be coming along at the right time for the New York Jets, who are on a four-game losing streak and are desperate to stop it any way possible.
In that sense a rematch with the Patriots, who the Jets (2-5) beat, 24-3, last month, and have lost six straight games might be the best kind of comfort food.
In that game Aaron Rodgers was the most efficient he's looked all season, as he threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The running game had signs of life as Braelon Allen and Breece Hall each rushed for more than 50 yards. Tight end Tyler Conklin had his best game of the season as he caught five passes for 93 yards.
And yet, so much has changed since that game.
Head coach Robert Saleh is out. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is in.
New wide receiver Davante Adams is preparing for his second game as a Jet. There may still be trades rumors swirling around Mike Williams.
As for New England (1-6), well the Patriots haven't won a game since September.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
RB Breece Hall
When used properly, Hall can be this offense's most dynamic weapon. Given his production, it's difficult to tell if he’s being implemented right. His rushing production has been incredibly inconsistent. He rushed for four yards against Denver and then two weeks later rushed for 113 yards against Buffalo. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season without Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. One would assume a veteran quarterback would actually make Hall’s life easier. Instead, one could argue Hall has been more productive and more efficient as a receiver than as a running back thus far.
QB Aaron Rodgers
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt may have succinctly cut to where Rodgers is as a player right now:
From 2022-24, Aaron Rodgers ranks 29th of 38 eligible quarterbacks in EPA per attempt. He's 28th in completion percentage, 25th in passer rating and 25th in interceptions per attempt. 50 quarterbacks have 300-yard games in that span. Rodgers is not one of them.
In other words, The Rodgers of five years ago is not the Rodgers the Jets have. The offense needs to start reflecting that. He’s thrown too much the last two weeks. If New York can buy into the run game and produce something, it makes Rodgers’ life much easier and limits their exposure to what appears to be a declining skill set.
Why is that key? Because if Rodgers keeps throwing at the rate he has the last two games, the Jets likely won’t win many more games.
WR Davante Adams
Last week was about proving that he was healthy. Adams did that. He played nearly every snap of Sunday's game until the outcome was no longer in doubt. Rodgers got to his favorite receiver nine times on Sunday, but he only caught three passes for 30 yards. The Steelers, smartly, covered him well.
This week the key for New York is to make adjustments to Adams’ route tree based on what they expect defensively and work to get him started early. Adams's mere presence opened up things for other players. Once he’s catching footballs more consistently look out.
New England Patriots
QB Drake Maye
Maye is the starter now and he threw for 243 yards on 60% passing against Houston while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions in his debut. Then against Jacksonville last week he didn’t throw a pick while he threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 70% passing.
The problem is there are so many other problems with the Patriots’ offense that Maye isn't going to single handedly make up for it. But Maye has acquitted himself nicely for a rookie quarterback and he may be harder to harass then it might seem.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
Whatever Jacksonville used on Stevenson the Jets should study it like a Zapruder film. Jacksonville held the veteran back to just 18 yards on seven carries on Sunday, and his tandem back, Antonio Gibson, didn't do much better.
For New England’s offense to work Stevenson has to work. He's their leading rusher and then when he's effectively handling a high volume of carries, the Patriots have a chance to win. That's why the Jets must figure out what is ailing is flailing run defense.
TE Hunter Henry
Few teams have a tight end that leads their team in receptions, targets and yardage, but that's where the Patriots are right now. Henry is a quality tight end who knows how to run great routes down the middle of the field, has good hands and makes himself available to his quarterback.
For a youngster like Maye, that's a great security blanket. Plus, no one on New England's roster is better at shedding tackles and getting yards after the catch than Henry.