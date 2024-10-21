New York Jets Get Encouraging News on Injured Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets got some encouraging news after a scary moment during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the third quarter, back-up offensive lineman Xavier Newman was carted off the field after a neck injury that required paramedics to strap him to a backboard and take him to a local hospital that had a tier one trauma center.
After Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers threw his second interception of the game, Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. was returning it down the field. Newman was trying to help make a play but was blocked by Steelers defender Patrick Queen. The pair hit helmets and Newman landed on the ground. His head appeared to whip back and hit the ground uncontrollably.
After Bishop was tackled at the 1-yard-line, the game was stopped for several minutes while trainers and local paramedics tended to Newman. Players from both teams gathered around the area.
“The first thing they did was stabilize his neck. He is conscious,” said Melissa Stark, sideline reporter for NBC.
Later in the game, NBC reported that he did show movement in his extremities and that he was able to squeeze a paramedic’s hand.
After the game, Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich had more encouraging news, as he told reporters that Newman would travel back with the team to New York after the game and that tests conducted on him, including X-rays, were negative.
“There’s huge relief in that,” Ulbrich said.
Newman was in the game because starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker left the game in the second quarter after he suffered an ankle injury. When Newman left the game, Jake Hanson came in to play the rest of the game.
Newman is in his third season in the NFL after playing his college football for Baylor University. Before signing with the Jets this offseason, he was a member of the Tennessee Titans from 2022-23.
New York was decimated by injuries on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as they lost safety Tony Adams in the first half and backup safety Ashtyn Davis in the second half.
Adams suffered a hamstring injury while Davis was placed in concussion protocol.
The position group was already without three starters — safety Chuck Clark, cornerback Michael Carter II and cornerback D.J. Reed, the last of which was ruled inactive just before the game. Clark is on injured reserve and cannot return for at least three more weeks.