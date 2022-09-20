Inside Garrett Wilson's Breakout Performance, Leading Jets to Comeback Win Over Browns

With one dropped pass, on a third down late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the entire narrative surrounding Garrett Wilson's breakout performance changed.

The Jets were down a score after the Browns took a 24-17 lead in Cleveland, looking to respond and keep the game within reach.

On third and four, Wilson dropped a pass in space from quarterback Joe Flacco. It would've been a first down and more, moving New York closer to Browns territory. Instead, it resulted in a three-and-out, handing the football back to Cleveland.

"I didn’t want my drop to be the reason why we lost the game," Wilson told reporters later that afternoon.

For a moment, that decisive drop was one of the primary reasons why New York was headed toward their second loss in a row to start the season. Even after one stop from his teammates on defense, all Wilson could do was watch helplessly from the sideline as Cleveland put six more points on the board later in the quarter on a Nick Chubb touchdown run, his third of the game.

Down 13 with 1:55 remaining, the Browns had a 99.9 percent chance of winning, per ESPN Analytics. And yet, that sliver of hope felt much larger on the Jets' sideline. Chubb scoring that late touchdown, rather than taking a knee so Cleveland could run out the clock, meant New York had a legitimate opportunity on offense—if the stars aligned—to battle back.

As had been the case all game long leading up to his devastating drop, Wilson was a pivotal contributor to that comeback effort and a focal point of New York's offense.

Flacco got things started, connecting with Corey Davis on a 66-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline. New York proceeded to recover the subsequent onside kick, leading to one final possession on offense with just over one minute remaining.

Wilson had two more receptions on that final drive, his seventh and eighth of the game. He hauled in a 12-yard pass to set up shop in the red zone with 55 seconds left. Three plays later, Flacco found Wilson over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown pass, the game-winning score (plus Greg Zuerlein's extra point) that gave New York a 31-30 lead.

Flacco said after the game that he smiled in the huddle when he received that final play call from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, referring to the pitch and catch to Wilson as "one of our staples." With Cleveland's safeties playing soft, the veteran quarterback knew he would have a window to find his target.

"It's just executing the same plays we hit on earlier in the game," Wilson explained. "They ended up giving us the same look right there. Just taking advantage, if they gave us the middle of the field, you have to take advantage. Especially that time of the game.”

Wilson wound up with 102 receiving yards on Sunday. He was targeted 14 times. His game-winning touchdown was his second score of the game—he hauled in the first touchdown catch of his NFL career early in the second quarter, a two-yard snag from Flacco.

“Garett's a dog. He’s a great wideout, a real great dude," Davis told reporters after the win. "Today he came out and showed what he can do. I think he can do a lot more."

Wilson's big day is even more impressive when you consider how uninvolved he was during his debut last week. The first-rounder had just four catches in Week 1 against the Ravens. He was targeted once leading up to the fourth quarter when Flacco finally began to look his way more often.

The No. 10 overall pick divulged that there was never a conversation between him and the coaching staff about an increase in his role on offense after Week 1.

"They never came up to me. They didn't need to," Wilson said. "I’m a team player, I want to win and I trust my coaches to do whatever it takes to get to that point.”

Sunday showed that if the Jets want to win games this season and beyond, they should keep feeding No. 17 the rock.

The headlines would've been different if New York didn't mount their improbable comeback, focusing more on Wilson's drop, a sour conclusion to what was otherwise a spectacular day. His ability to flush that play and redeem himself on New York's decisive drive makes the rookie's big day that much more special.

"We’ve known that the lights aren’t too big for him, that he has already grown up and is capable of playing in this league," Flacco said. "For him to be able to stay focused and continue to make plays, it says a lot about who he is and the character he has."

