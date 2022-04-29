Skip to main content

First Look: Jets' First-Round Picks Arrive in Florham Park

Watch as Ahmad Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson link up at New York's facility for the first time.

"This the future right here." 

That's what Jermaine Johnson had to say as he walked into a room with his newest teammates on Friday in a video posted to the Jets' Twitter account.

Johnson rounded out a trio of talented prospects picked by general manager Joe Douglas in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Florida State product (who was snagged after a trade late in the first round), joined Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The consensus from pundits and fans alike is that the Jets crushed it during the first round. Sparkling grades have been pouring in after the conclusion of the first night of the draft, a hectic round featuring a slew of trades. 

As of now, barring any other deals, New York will add two more players to their rookie class on Friday night. The Jets are scheduled to pick at No. 38 in the second round and No. 101 in the third round. 

New York's trio of first-rounders met with members of the media on Friday afternoon for an official introductory press conference.

We'll have more coverage on what those three top prospects had to say, but for now, take a listen to this comment from Gardner about his reaction to New York picking Wilson and Johnson.

"This team is going to be real special," Gardner said. 

Baby steps for a franchise that hasn't made the postseason in over a decade, but depending on how the rest of this draft goes for Douglas and the Jets, this could be a franchise-altering class. 

