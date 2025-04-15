Jets Potential Big-Name Addition Shared By NFL Experts
The National Football League Draft is coming up in just over one week and it's clear that the New York Jets have a few holes to fill.
Like last year, reports have surfaced pointing toward the team's first-round selection coming down to either more help for the offensive line or a tight end. Last year, the Jets opted to take Olu Fashanu instead of Brock Bowers. A similar question has been floated constantly throughout the offsesaon again but this time about Armand Membou and Tyler Warren.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates shared a mock draft on Tuesday in which the two experts alternated picks. Yates had the Jets and selected Membou for New York at No. 7.
"No. 7. New York Jets," Yates said. "Yates' pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri. The Jets must provide new quarterback Justin Fields with adequate time to throw -- he has proved effective in the past when he has a clean pocket. Membou's tenacity and pass protection acumen make him a hand-in-glove fit in New York. He has started 30 games over his career, and he allowed just one sack last season."
Most mock drafts don't really mean anything. Pretty much everyone seems to try their hand at playing digital general manager. When you see one from someone like Yates or Kiper Jr. -- or better yet both -- it does have weight, though. These are two of the more prominent names in NFL media. If they think the Jets are going with the offensive line in the first round, it seems like there's a solid chance of that happening.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Pitch To Vikings Revealed After Jets Exit