    • November 4, 2021
    Jets' WR Corey Davis Inactive Against Colts

    Davis leads the Jets with 349 receiving yards this season.
    For the second week in a row, Jets top wide receiver Corey Davis is inactive.

    Davis sustained a hip injury during practice last week, missing his first game of the year.

    A few days ago, Davis told reporters that he's feeling better and taking the injury one day at a time, but he wasn't sure if he would be ready for Thursday night. Considering this was a short week for the Jets, Davis didn't have any extra time to test out his hip and progress enough for his return.

    Even after missing last week's win over the Bengals, Davis still leads the Jets with 349 receiving yards. He's caught 24 passes on 42 targets, adding four touchdown catches.

    As much as this favors the Colts on paper, Indianapolis is dealing with their own injury issue at wide receiver as well. T.Y. Hilton was ruled out earlier in the week due to a concussion. Hilton has only played in two games this year, totaling 96 receiving yards, but he led Indianapolis with 762 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.

    With Davis sidelined, expect Denzel Mims to have an increased workload for a second straight week. Mims barely played over the first seven weeks of the year before lining up for 59 snaps on Sunday with Davis out.

    Other than Mims, backup quarterback Mike White will lean on playmakers out of the backfield and in the slot quite a bit on Thursday night. Michael Carter will look to build on last week's breakout performance (172 yards from scrimmage against Cincinnati) while Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder and Ty Johnson could get a lot of touches as well.

