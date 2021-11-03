Joe Douglas Explains Why Jets Didn't Make Any Big Trades at Deadline

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas explains why the Jets didn't make any major moves ahead of the trade deadline, holding on to valued veteran players.

Despite some speculation that the Jets could deal an established veteran or two ahead of this week's trade deadline, recouping draft capital on expiring contracts, New York was relatively quiet.

Yes, the Jets acquired Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in exchange for backup tight end Dan Brown. Quarterback Joe Flacco was also brought in to provide some depth in the quarterback room.

But names like safety Marcus Maye, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and more are staying put.

Addressing the media after Tuesday afternoon's deadline passed, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that he had plenty of conversations with other teams regarding possible deals. Nothing significant came to fruition, though.

"If a deal wasn’t made, we felt like the value that was offered didn’t meet our value for the player," Douglas explained to reporters. "We feel good about the team we have. Again, we know that there has been some peaks and valleys, but we feel good about this combination of youth and experience and they’re ability to get better and improve in these last 10 games."

New York is 2-5 heading into Week 9, set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Contention wasn't necessarily part of the equation for 2021 in this extended rebuild, but with young players developing and a mix of rising stars and experienced assets flashing greatness between the lines, there's a lot to be excited about going forward.

"This is a team that’s capable of playing really good football. And so, we’re just trying to build, day-in, day-out. Just build on that," Douglas said. "We know that there’s going to be adversity. There’s adversity every day, there’s adversity every week in every quarter of every game. But it’s good to see the guys, as a whole, the vets, the young guys battle back, battle through it and get better every day."

Douglas was asked specifically about the wide receiver room, a unit that's overflowing with talent. Rather than trading away a stud like Crowder, or even a high-upside player like Denzel Mims (who has been struggling to secure playing time), Douglas wanted to keep that group intact, helping his rookie quarterback continue to evolve.

"I really love the wide receiver room," he said. "I feel like that was a key in last year’s offseason process, was upgrading that room for the quarterback. And the weapons that we have in there, and the unique skillset that each one of them brings.

"Corey [Davis] and Denzel have that size and length and wingspan. Jamison, Braxton [Berrios] they’re primary slot guys, but they can line-up everywhere, they can route off DBs and create separation, give the quarterback some layup throws. Elijah Moore, obviously his speed, his versatility, get the ball in his hands and let him work. His explosiveness is make (people) miss. So, I think the depth in this room, it’s good to see and we do want to keep weapons for this quarterback."

