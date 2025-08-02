Micah Parsons To Jets? Buzz Growing About Blockbuster
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best overall defensive players in the game in Micah Parsons but there are question marks around him right now.
It has been shared throughout the offseason that Parsons is looking for a new deal and seemingly that the two sides were working on it. But, Parsons took to social media on Friday to request a trade and to also shed light on the unorthodox negotiating that the team has taken part in this offseason. That's where the New York Jets come into the conversation.
In the immediate aftermath of the bombshell trade request, speculation has started to grow about which teams could fit for Parsons. Unsurprisingly, the Jets have been mentioned. For example, both Garrett Podell of CBS Sports and Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today listed New York as a possible landing spot.
"A trade to the New York Giants is out of the question, but a trade to New York's AFC team could make sense," Podell said. "The Jets just locked down two key pieces of their core this offseason by re-signing wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Adding another young, elite talent in Parsons could be exactly what the Jets need to get their mojo back in Year 1 under new head coach Aaron Glenn. They have just the right amount of cap space to get the deal done, and reinforcing their defense to support a talented but inconsistent quarterback in Justin Fields would be reminiscent of the mold from the peak Rex Ryan years in 2009 and 2010."
"New York Jets," Brinkerhoff said. "The Jets are always hunting for stars. However, Parsons isn't in the twilight of his career like the others they have pursued in recent memory. Armed with a new regime, the Jets have the cap space, draft picks and potential players that could entice the Cowboys to make a deal. It's important to remember that, in this case, neither Aaron Glenn or Darren Mougey are tied to most of the players on the current roster. Dealing away players becomes much easier in that case as they look to build the roster in their vision. Glenn could find his Aidan Hutchinson in the form of Parsons, while the Cowboys could be enticed by the possibility of a high draft pick if Justin Fields flames out in New York. There might just be enough risk/reward on both sides to make it work."
A deal doesn't seem likely by any means. If the Cowboys were to actually trade him, it would be a shock. But, if he does hit the trade block, any team should get involved.