Jets News: $110 Million Man Out There For Taking
The New York Jets are dealing with some injuries right now.
Head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, starting guard John Simpson, and rookie safety Malachi Moore are dealing with injuries.
"Three actually have three guys of note," Glenn said. "One is Quinnen Williams. He has a calf (injury) and we want to make sure -- it's precautionary -- that this player is going to be good. Alright, so, we know what he's all about. We know what he can do. And listen, we want to hold him out and we'll see how that goes. The next guy, John Simpson. He has a back (injury). He'll be just fine. Again, another precautionary. Holding him out. Maybe a week or two with him. The last guy is our rookie Malachi Moore. He has an oblique strain. So he'll be just fine."
Although Glenn shared that Williams will be alright and should be back over the next week or two, it wouldn't hurt to look to the open market and see if there is more depth out there. Defensive tackle is a spot on the roster where some have wondered if the team has enough depth. With Williams dealing with even a precautionary injury, it wouldn't hurt to look around and there's an option out there who could help. Christian Wilkins recently was cut a year after signing a $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's out there for the taking and the Jets should give him a call as soon as possible now.
More NFL: Jets Lose Rookie; Quinnen Williams Return Timeline