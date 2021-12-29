Jets' Sign Former Eagles Tight End to Bolster Depleted TE Room

New York signed ex-Eagles tight end Josh Perkins on Wednesday, providing some depth with Ryan Griffin, Trevon Wesco and Tyler Kroft all out.

Last week, it was the Jets' secondary that was decimated by injuries and COVID-19.

This time around, leading up to New York's showdown with the Buccaneers on Sunday, it's the tight end room that's been depleted and needs reinforcements.

With Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco out for the rest of the year due to knee injuries, and Tyler Kroft on the COVID list, New York desperately needed bodies at the position.

That in mind, Gang Green has signed former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins to the practice squad, another experienced player that can be elevated on Sunday if need be.

Perkins, 28, was recently with the 49ers before he was cut by San Francisco in August. The Washington product spent his first two NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 13 snaps on special teams in Super Bowl LI. Perkins ended up on the Eagles after that, appearing in 14 games with Philadelphia from 2018 to 2019.

The only other tight ends currently on New York's roster are Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah.

Brown was picked up on waivers by the Jets after he was traded to Kansas City in exchange for guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The 29-year-old in his seventh NFL season, still looking to haul in his first catch of the year.

Yeboah, undrafted out of Ole Miss, has played in seven games this season for the Jets, limited to snaps on special teams in all but one contest. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

If he does touch the field on Sunday, Perkins will be playing for the first time since the 2019 season. Ironically, Perkins' last game was also at MetLife Stadium, catching four passes for 50 yards and grabbing just his second career touchdown in a Week 17 win over the Giants.

In addition to Perkins, New York also signed former Raiders linebacker Javin White to the active roster on Wednesday.

