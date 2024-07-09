New Franchise QB Option Linked for New York Jets to Replace Aaron Rodgers
Amid all of the rumors and rumblings that the New York Jets may need to think about replacing Aaron Rodgers following the 2024 season, plenty of potential options have popped up.
While it would take a bad season from Rodgers or another injury for the Jets to even consider the option, it's still a possibility.
Dak Prescott is one of the names that has been thrown out as a possible option. However, that seems nearly impossible.
Another name has been thrown into the rumor mill is Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita.
Pro Football Network recently released a new 2025 NFL mock draft. They suggested that Fifita could make sense as a long-term replacement for Rodgers.
“His size..and arm strength leave much to be desired. Still, he is a smooth, effortless thrower with pinpoint accuracy on tight-window throws due to impressive velocity generation that could prove alluring for an NFL franchise. Fifita will need time to develop, and a year or two learning under a three-time MVP in Rodgers could go a long way.”
During the 2023 season with Arizona, Fifita put up big numbers. He completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Those numbers show potential for the future. However, as Pro Football Network stated, he will need some time to develop.
Basically, New York would be creating a similar situation to what Rodgers was unhappy with in his last few years with the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love was drafted to replace the future Hall of Famer and Rodgers knew it. That didn't sit well with him.
Hopefully, he could understand the Jets' situation a bit more. Fifita would be drafted to replace Roders when he retires and not before. The 40-year-old superstar does not have more than a couple of years left in his career.
Developing Fifita during that time could get him to the point where he's ready to take over. He has the arm talent and skill to become a legitimate starting talent in the NFL if he reaches his full potential.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for New York and Rodgers. They will need to start considering what life after their veteran star looks like.
Fifita very well could be an option that they consider. But, there are plenty of other avenues they could take as well.