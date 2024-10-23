New York Jets Leader Aaron Rodgers Talks About New ‘Fun’ Mantra on Pat McAfee
There’s nothing fun about what the New York Jets are dealing with at the moment.
The Jets (2-5) have lost four straight games, dropping the first three games in that streak by a combined nine points. Then, New York was blown out by Pittsburgh, 37-15, which included an offensive performance that was dismal in contrast with the good vibes the trade for wide receiver Davante Adams created.
So, maybe this is the time to have fun? At least that’s what quarterback Aaron Rodgers says is a good place to start.
“We just need to have a little more fun, smile more and enjoy each other,” he said on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show during his weekly appearance on Tuesday. “You know it's fun when you win, of course. But I think there's ways of taking some of the pressure off and it's got to start with me this week with my energy and my approach.”
This isn’t the first time Rodgers has talked about every. After Sunday’s loss he said he felt the team seemed flat during pre-game warmups, something interim coach Jeff Ulbrich didn’t agree with.
But both Rodgers and Ulbrich were in agreement that the team was flat at halftime, and unfortunately for the 40-year-old quarterback he was a part of that.
His second-quarter interception, thrown to Pittsburgh rookie Beanie Bishop Jr., helped the Steelers turn their fortunes around. It was a bad read by Rodgers, who didn’t see the youngster lurking underneath his intended receiver.
“I was disappointed, not just about the pick, but you know there were a couple of others I wish I could have had back,” he said.
One of those was likely the other interception in the third quarter, also caught by Bishop. That had less to do with Rodgers, as he tossed a perfect sideline pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The pass, almost inexplicably, bounced off Wilson’s chest and into Bishop’s hands. He returned it to the Jets’ 1-yard line, setting up a Russell Wilson quarterback sneak for a touchdown and setting off a Steelers rout.
So why go the fun route when the Jets are 2-5? Well, New York has, with respect, tried just about everything else, from trading for Davante Adams to firing the head coach to even agreeing to a restructured deal with their holdout pass rusher, Haason Reddick.
Maybe fun is the answer?
“I think personally and as a team we're playing with too much anger and not enough enjoyment,” Rodgers said. “You know, that’s why I wore this hat today (the hat said cherish the little things) as a little reminder. … we've played this game for a long time and we get paid incredibly well. This is our livelihood, to play a game and most of us dreamed about it and played as kids and we always wanted to be in this position. Personally, and our team, we just need to have a little more fun.”