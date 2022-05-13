Jets 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Details Revealed

The Jets play only one game in prime time this season and will face plenty of postseason-caliber opponents from Week 1 through Week 18.

Excitement about the 2022 regular season has been building for Jets fans for months.

New York has improved across the board this offseason, bolstering their roster around second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with a mix of talented youngsters and proven veterans.

The Jets provided Wilson with a new top receiver and running back in the 2022 NFL Draft (in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall), they brought in a starting guard to strengthen the offensive line while overhauling their tight end room.

After finishing last year with the worst defense in football, the Jets also focused on that side of the ball this offseason. New York's defensive line is even stronger and their secondary was upgraded as well—both in the draft (with No. 4 overall pick Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner) and in free agency (with cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead).

The fan base already knew which teams the Jets would be playing this season, in addition to where. Now, Gang Green's entire schedule has been revealed.

Here's a look at every game from Week 1 to Week 18 with everything from kickoff times to television channels:

Week 1: vs. Baltimore Ravens on September 11 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns on September 18 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on September 25 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 4: at Pittsburgh Steelers on October 2 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins on October 9 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers on October 16 at 1 p.m., FOX

Week 7: at Denver Broncos on October 23 at 4:05 p.m., CBS

Week 8: vs. New England Patriots on October 30 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: vs. Buffalo Bills on November 6 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at New England Patriots on November 20 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears on November 27 at 1 p.m., FOX

Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings on December 4 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 14: at Buffalo Bills on December 11 at 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: vs. Detroit Lions on December 18 at 1 p.m., FOX

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on December 22 at 8:15 p.m., PRIME

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks on January 1 at 4:05 p.m., FOX

Week 18: at Dolphins on January 7/8, time TBD, TV TBD

New York's only primetime game comes in Week 16 on Thursday night against the Jaguars, a second opportunity for Wilson and Trevor Lawrence to battle it out at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets defense will certainly be tested when it comes to opposing quarterbacks this year as well. They'll face the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson and of course each of their divisional rivals (Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones).

