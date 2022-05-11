Breece Hall Understands That He Can Help Zach Wilson Right Away

Hall can be a resource for Wilson in both the running and passing game this season and beyond.

All offseason long, the Jets have been trying to improve their offense around second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

That mission began in free agency, signing two veteran tight ends and a guard while bringing back receiver and returner Braxton Berrios.

When the draft began, after weeks pursuing top wide receivers on the trade market, New York snagged arguably the best wideout of this year's class, drafting Garrett Wilson 10th overall.

Picking running back Breece Hall early in the second round, trading up a few selections to grab him, was another move in line with this offseason plan of attack.

Hall produced unreal numbers across the board in college, flashing his pro potential with 50 touchdowns and two seasons with 1,470-plus rushing yards. The Iowa State product was a playmaker in the backfield, making defenders miss in space and exploding for huge gains while contributing in the passing game.

Asked recently, during rookie minicamp, if Hall thinks he can have an impact on this offense right away, the running back nodded.

"For sure, I feel like that's the type of player I am. I'm an impact player," he told reporters. "I feel like I can come in and if I'm doing the right things with all my p's and q's, I'll be able to make a big impact and help this team out a lot."

What about his new quarterback?

Hall understands that his presence in the backfield can help Wilson significantly.

"He was a rookie last year and he didn't always have the best situations," Hall explained. "He was held to a really high standard from Day 1. I feel like at times, for him, it probably could've been discouraging and things like that because as a rookie quarterback, they probably expect you to play like a 10-year pro and it's not always like that. I'm just excited to come in and help take some of that pressure off of him as much as I can."

It remains to be seen if this new mix of offensive playmakers can give Wilson enough support to bring the best out of the BYU product in a Jets uniform. He still needs to make the right throws, balancing his ability to go unscripted with plays where he stands tall in the pocket.

Hall profiles as a player that can make his life easier right away, though. If Hall (and other running backs like Michael Carter, for that matter), can establish the run early each Sunday, that'll open the playbook for Wilson and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Plus, Hall will be a resource for the signal-caller in the flat. If Wilson can find his trusty back in checkdown situations, New York can move the football without Wilson needing to force passes downfield.

Overall, New York's scheme is beneficial for a player with Hall's skillset as well.

"It's very running back friendly and I know that we have an expanded role," Hall said. "I like zone blocking because of the way you can dictate the defense and hit it where you want. So I'm real comfortable in that, but I feel like I can fit in any scheme. The offense is very running back friendly and that's how it was at Iowa State, so I'm excited to be in this offense and still be learning. It's been a great experience so far."

