Skip to main content

Why Breece Hall Is Excited to Share Load in Jets' Running Back Room

Hall, New York's second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, joins a running back room with Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and more.

In college, Breece Hall was a one-man show in Iowa State's backfield. 

Over three seasons with the Cyclones, Hall racked up 3,941 rushing yards on 718 carries, finding the end zone 50 times. 

While Hall is expected to lead New York's running back room, situated atop the depth chart at his position, he won't shoulder the entire workload. 

Michael Carter, who had a promising rookie year in green and white this past season, along with veteran Tevin Coleman, will also be on the receiving end of some touches in 2022. Other running backs like Ty Johnson—and possibly even undrafted free agent Zonovan Knight—could be in the mix for playing time as well.

Rather than sucking his teeth about a decrease in his carries as he transitions to the next level, Hall welcomed the concept of a rotation in the backfield this season. 

"I'm kind of excited for it," Hall recently told reporters at rookie minicamp. "Having a big load like that takes a toll on your body. It's going to be cool to have another counterpart, one or two counterparts, to take that load off and share the reps with. It's going to be different, but I'm willing to do it. It's going to be fun to be flexible and do that."

It also helps that this is an offense that relies on a steady diet of rushes. Hall perked up when asked about New York's offensive scheme, one of the reasons why he's excited to suit up for Gang Green going forward. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

READ: Breece Hall 'Can't Wait' to Join Michael Carter in Jets' Backfield

Hall added that he's already been in touch with Carter and that his new teammate reached out to him via text as soon as he was drafted in the second round.

Considering those two dynamic backs will be battling for carries, Hall said it felt good to chat and establish a relationship this early in the process, knowing it's nothing personal what happens this season and beyond. 

"He's a really good guy and it was good to have a genuine conversation with him and just talk to him about what it's like to be a Jet and now that I'm here," Hall said.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

Iowa State RB Breece Hall scores touchdown
News

What Will Breece Hall Mean to the Jets?

By Daniel Kelly16 hours ago
Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt tries to make tackle
News

Three Players the Jets Will Regret Not Drafting

By Daniel KellyMay 9, 2022
New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Mike White
News

One Thing the Jets Could Not Fix in the Draft

By Daniel KellyMay 8, 2022
NC State RB Zonovan Knight running
News

Ranking the Jets UDFA's Chances of Making the Roster

By Max SchneiderMay 7, 2022
New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson at 2022 NFL Draft
News

What Will Garrett Wilson Mean to the Jets?

By Daniel KellyMay 3, 2022
New York Jets CB Ahmad Gardner in press conference
News

Ex-Jets Scout: Ahmad Gardner Will Be NFL’s Top Cover Corner

By Daniel KellyMay 2, 2022
New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson holds jersey
News

2022 NFL Draft: Experts Rave About Jets' Draft Class

By Max GoodmanMay 1, 2022
New York Jets first round picks Ahmad Gardner, Jermaine Johnson and Garrett Wilson
News

Ex-Jets Scout Praises Joe Douglas For New York's 2022 NFL Draft Class

By Daniel KellyMay 1, 2022