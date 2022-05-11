Why Breece Hall Is Excited to Share Load in Jets' Running Back Room

Hall, New York's second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, joins a running back room with Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and more.

In college, Breece Hall was a one-man show in Iowa State's backfield.

Over three seasons with the Cyclones, Hall racked up 3,941 rushing yards on 718 carries, finding the end zone 50 times.

While Hall is expected to lead New York's running back room, situated atop the depth chart at his position, he won't shoulder the entire workload.

Michael Carter, who had a promising rookie year in green and white this past season, along with veteran Tevin Coleman, will also be on the receiving end of some touches in 2022. Other running backs like Ty Johnson—and possibly even undrafted free agent Zonovan Knight—could be in the mix for playing time as well.

Rather than sucking his teeth about a decrease in his carries as he transitions to the next level, Hall welcomed the concept of a rotation in the backfield this season.

"I'm kind of excited for it," Hall recently told reporters at rookie minicamp. "Having a big load like that takes a toll on your body. It's going to be cool to have another counterpart, one or two counterparts, to take that load off and share the reps with. It's going to be different, but I'm willing to do it. It's going to be fun to be flexible and do that."

It also helps that this is an offense that relies on a steady diet of rushes. Hall perked up when asked about New York's offensive scheme, one of the reasons why he's excited to suit up for Gang Green going forward.

Hall added that he's already been in touch with Carter and that his new teammate reached out to him via text as soon as he was drafted in the second round.

Considering those two dynamic backs will be battling for carries, Hall said it felt good to chat and establish a relationship this early in the process, knowing it's nothing personal what happens this season and beyond.

"He's a really good guy and it was good to have a genuine conversation with him and just talk to him about what it's like to be a Jet and now that I'm here," Hall said.

