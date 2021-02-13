Jets Acquire Russell Wilson In Four-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Involving Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold

This trade proposal (involving Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold and more) would be one of the biggest deals in NFL history.

Four starting quarterbacks, five first-round picks and a star defender all included in one trade.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports prefaced this as a "fake trade" proposal, something that has way too many moving parts to come to fruition. Then again, he called it a "masterpiece," a deal that's flawless for all four teams.

Here's the blockbuster trade, revealed Friday on First Things First:

New York Jets receive:

Russell Wilson



San Francisco 49ers receive:

Deshaun Watson



Houston Texans receive:

Sam Darnold, three first-round picks, one second-round pick



Seattle Seahawks receive:

Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and two first-round picks

Got all of that?

If this were to happen in real life, it would arguably be the biggest trade to ever occur in NFL history.

Although it's wild across the board, if you think about it, it seems to benefit all teams involved (at least on paper).

Deshaun Watson ends up with a Super Bowl contender, vaulting San Francisco to the next level. Watson's old team loads up on draft picks in his place (and can use Sam Darnold as they wish, possibly flipping him for more draft compensation). The Jets don't get Watson, but add a superstar in Russell Wilson, utilizing a surplus of draft capital to make it happen. Finally, the Seahawks secure one of the best young defenders in the game, replacing Wilson with a serviceable quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.

All of that being said, Watson and Wilson are the focal points of this hypothetical blockbuster.

The Texans' star quarterback evidently wants out of Houston and it would take a massive haul for them to agree to a deal. In this trade, the Texans would acquire the No. 2 pick from New York, the 12th selection from San Francisco, the No. 34 pick also from New York as well as a 2022 first-rounder from the Jets.

This Could Take the Jets Out Of the Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes

Watson has a no-trade clause and has the final say in choosing his destination. He's reportedly "intrigued" about playing for the 49ers and would have a legitimate chance to win a championship right away with the 49ers.

Meanwhile, Wilson's relationship with Seattle appears to be deteriorating as well. How would he feel about changing teams for the first time in his nine-year career, joining forces with Robert Saleh in New York? With plenty of cap space and draft capital, Wilson could help bring the Jets to contention in a few years, maybe less.

Again, this is quite the stretch when it comes to trade proposals. But hey, with how this quarterback carousel is shaping up to be this offseason, who knows what will happen...

To hear more from Wright about the proposal, watch this video (it's only seven minutes long) where he walks through the entire idea:

