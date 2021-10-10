Jets vs. Falcons Live Score Updates

The New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Follow along for live score updates and analysis.

A victory across the pond clinches a winning streak for the Jets heading into their bye week.

Can New York take care of business against another 1-3 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons?

Both of these teams have struggled this season. The Jets' offense has been inconsistent, leading the league in interceptions (8) while posting averaging 11.8 points per game, the lowest in football.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's defense allows 32 points per game on average. That's also the worst in football.

Something's gotta give.

The Jets have a healthy wide receiver room for the first time this season, looking to build on their promising performance last week against the Titans. If rookie quarterback Zach Wilson can avoid silly mistakes through the air—the Falcons still don't have an interception on defense yet this season—Gang Green should be able to put points on the board.

On the other side, as much as veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is capable of threading the needle against any defense, New York has proven this season that they can keep a lid on most aerial attacks. The Jets have allowed only two passing touchdowns this year (the best in the league) while limiting opponents to 353.5 total yards per game (13th-best mark in football).

One player to watch on Sunday is Cordarrelle Patterson. With Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage out for Atlanta, Patterson should get plenty of touches in his versatile role. Last week he had three touchdowns against the Washington Football Team, racking up more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

As you sip on some coffee, or tea, here's some related reading to get you set for this showdown:

More from Jets Country to get you ready for Jets-Falcons

Once the game gets underway in London, be sure to stick around on this page for live score updates and analysis. And don't forget to refresh to ensure you're checking out the latest version!

First Quarter

8:46: Jets 0, Falcons 3

A roughing the passer call on third down and then a fourth-down conversion extended the Falcons' opening drive. Matt Ryan couldn't finish the job a few moments later, though. Atlanta settles for three on a 31-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

Another slow start for the Jets. New York goes three-and-out on their first possession, punting away.

1:42: Jets 0, Falcons 10

Kyle Pitts secures the touchdown grab to cap off another dominant drive and all of a sudden, New York is down two scores.

This is not the start the Jets were hoping for. They've had no answer for Atlanta's offense through this entire first quarter. The Falcons have out-gained the Jets 134-to-8 on offense so far.

Second Quarter

The first quarter continues to be a nightmare for the Jets. They didn't score (once again) and gained a grand total of 16 yards on offense. At this rate, it could be a long day for the Jets across the pond...

11:01: Jets 0, Falcons 17

This is getting really ugly. Matt Ryan finds Hayden Hurst for a 17-yard touchdown.

Now, Zach Wilson throws an interception. It's his ninth of the season, the most in the NFL. Atlanta has an opportunity to put this game to bed early in the second quarter.