    January 2, 2022
    Jets' Michael Carter Leaves Game, Ruled Out With Concussion

    The rookie standout already had 53 rushing yards in the first half before he exited the game.
    Jets rookie running back Michael Carter has left Sunday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced.

    Just before halftime, Carter was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

    Carter has been absolutely spectacular this season, leading the team with 566 rushing yards and 882 total yards from scrimmage entering play in Week 17.

    Just last week, Carter exploded for a career-high 118 rushing yards in a win over the Jaguars. 

    With Carter unavailable, running backs Ty Johnson and Austin Walter will be leaned on heavily out of the backfield for the rest of the game.

    Earlier in this game, Carter looked like he was poised to build on last week's career day with another special performance. On the third play of New York's opening drive, Carter caught a pitch to his right and broke free down the sideline for a 55-yard gain.

    Then, a few plays later, Carter got the assist on a go-ahead touchdown on trick play. Taking the snap in the backfield, Carter tossed it back to wideout Braxton Berrios, who scampered in for the touchdown from one yard out.  

    WATCH: New York Special: Jets Take Early Lead Over Bucs on Trick Play

    Stay tuned at Jets Country for an update regarding Carter's status after the game.

