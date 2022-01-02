Following Antonio Brown's on-field outburst during the Buccaneers’ win over the Jets on Sunday, coach Bruce Arians said the receiver is no longer part of the team.

“He is no longer a Buc, alright?” Arians said in his press conference. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

In the third quarter of a 28–24 comeback win, Brown took off his jersey and threw his gloves and undershirt into the stands before leaving the field. As Brown was removing his pads, O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appeared to try to calm him down.

Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives reported Brown was benched by Arians prior to the outburst, while Fox Sports's Jay Glazer later reported that Arians tried to get Brown to go back into the game and Brown refused. Meanwhile, FOX Sports’s Peter Schrager reported Brown is not flying back to Tampa with the team.

This year, Brown recorded 519 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions after winning the Super Bowl with the Bucs last season. Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is a two-time NFL receiving yards and receptions leader and a four-time, first-team All Pro.

Earlier this season, Brown was suspended for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, but Arians later said Brown’s return was “in the best interest of our football team.”

