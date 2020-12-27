Jets vs. Browns Live Score Updates

The Jets will look to turn last week's upset victory into a winning streak, taking on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

New York has its hands full containing Cleveland's top-notch rushing attack, a unit that ranks third in the league in yards per game on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Browns are missing several key contributors due to close contact with COVID-19. Wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, along with linebacker Jacob Phillips and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (just to name a few) will be sidelined on Sunday.

After a breakout performance last weekend against the Rams, in New York's first win of the season, quarterback Sam Darnold will look to outduel Cleveland's quarterback Baker Mayfield. Both were taken in the 2018 NFL draft, within the first three picks, and both have faced their fair share of criticism over their first three seasons in the league.

Follow along right here at Jets Country for live score updates and analysis as this contest gets underway at MetLife Stadium.

Score Updates

Second Quarter

HALF: The Jets absolutely dominated the first 30 minutes of this game. New York has sacked Mayfield three times, held Cleveland to only four rushing yards and has a 10-point lead at halftime. It was hard to imagine New York matching their play in an upset over Los Angeles last week, but the Jets are putting together another impressive performance.

Question is, can they keep it up in the second half?

Jets 13, Browns 3

13:33: After getting the ball back on a fumble (Frankie Luvu was the one that stripped it from Mayfield) the Jets capitalize. Darnold finds tight end Chris Herndon for an 11-yard touchdown. Sam Ficken's extra point was blocked.

First Quarter

Jets 7, Browns 3

0:42: Some trickeration! Wide receiver Jamison Crowder throws one deep down the right sideline to find fellow wideout Braxton Berrios for a 43-yard touchdown pass. Check this out... New York executed this trick play to perfection:

Jets 0, Browns 3

9:30: After both teams trade three-and-outs to start the first quarter, Cleveland puts together a solid drive and finishes off with a field goal. Cody Parkey hits from 44 yards out to put the Browns in front.

