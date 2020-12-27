Jets-Browns Predictions: Two Wins in a Row For New York?

Last year when the Jets and Browns faced off in Week 2, these two teams looked completely different than they do today.

New York, with Luke Falk at quarterback, managed just three points against Cleveland's defense on Monday Night Football. Le'Veon Bell rushed 21 times while Robby Anderson led the way for Gang Green with 81 receiving yards.

It was too early to tell in September, but the Jets would go on to finish 7-9, winning six of their final eight games. Sounds like the future is bright for head coach Adam Gase and his group in green and white, right?

For the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. was tremendous in his second game with Cleveland. He had 161 receiving yards, including an 89-yard touchdown grab. Cleveland went on to go 6-10 in 2019, missing the playoffs for the 17th straight season.

As these two organizations prepare to clash once again, with the 2020 season approaching its conclusion, none of those aforementioned players will be on the field. The Browns are steamrolling toward their first playoff appearance since 2002 with a 10-4 record and one of the best rushing attacks in all of football. The Jets (1-13) are, well, tied for the worst record in football in the midst of a franchise-worst campaign.

Over the past several months, it's been a tradition here at Jets Country to predict each week if New York will finally secure its first win of the season. Like it surely did for you, last week's stunning upset over the Los Angeles Rams to put the Jets in the win column for the first time certainly caught us off guard.

Nonetheless, as we get set for kickoff on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, it's time to look into the future and see if the Jets can make it back-to-back wins. Here's our weekly prediction:

Max Goodman's pick: Jets 20, Browns 24

Alright, now that you know the history between these two teams—the Jets have a 12-14 overall record against the Browns, by the way—lets get you up to speed for this week.

When it comes to inactives, the advantage goes to the Jets. On Saturday night, Cleveland placed four wide receivers (including their two leading wideouts Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins) on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition to linebacker Jacob Phillips, the Browns have a handful of key contributors ineligible after contact tracing deemed them high risk. Even rookie tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who was previously activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, was downgraded to out on Sunday due to illness.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will be working with a group of wide receivers on Sunday that he's not particularly familiar with. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Browns will have zero wideouts active against the Jets who have caught a pass from Mayfield this season.

If New York was at full strength on defense, then I'd probably pick the Jets to get a second win in a row. After all, sprits are high after a tremendous performance in Los Angeles to take down a quality opponent. New York has more momentum going into a game day than this team has had in a year. The thing is, the Jets have their own group of players unable to suit up due to injury.

New York placed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Harvey Langi on injured reserve this week. Truthfully, this injury-plagued defense is limping its way—from a personnel standpoint—to the end of the regular season. The likes of Jordan Jenkins, Ashtyn Davis, Brian Poole and Bradley McDougald (and more) are all already on the IR.

The issue with New York holding down the Browns' offense is their duo of running backs. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland ranks third in the NFL with 152.6 yards per game on the ground. Both Chubb and Hunt are poised to potentially finish this season with over 1,000 yards each.

Meanwhile, New York is around league average, allowing 112.9 rushing yards per game, but it'll be a challenge on Sunday without Williams up front. Even with the holes in the receiving game due to COVID-19, this isn't a team that relies on throwing the ball all game regardless.

I do think this game will still be close. Both teams have something to play for, but even with Cleveland missing familiar faces, this is still a 10-win team we're talking about. Mayfield is having a tremendous season while the defense, and defensive end Myles Garrett, are capable of wreaking havoc on Sunday.

If New York can continue to play well in special teams, capitalize on turnovers (if they can force any) and quarterback Sam Darnold can build upon last week's performance, who knows what can happen this week!

Remember, even if the Jets are out of playoff contention, these games to close out the season are a big deal for this organization's future. Should the Jets lose out and the Jacksonville Jaguars win one of their final two games, New York will slide back into pole position for the first overall pick next spring. Otherwise, it's selection No. 2 for Gang Green.

