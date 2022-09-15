Revisiting Jets' Disastrous 2020 NFL Draft Class

Coming away from the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jets and their fan base had to feel encouraged about the future.

Under new general manager Joe Douglas, New York added a new franchise left tackle and a stud wide receiver in the first two rounds, mixing in contributors at several key positions the rest of the way.

Just a few years later, however, it's fair to call that draft class an absolute disaster.

In the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Ravens, only three players from that class—out of a group that originally included nine assets—suited up for New York. None of them played well.

Here's a full status update of where each of those nine members of the Jets' 2020 class stand, along with where they were selected during that draft almost three years ago:

LT Mekhi Becton (No. 11): Injured Reserve (out for the 2022 season with another knee injury )

Injured Reserve (out for the 2022 season with another ) WR Denzel Mims (No. 59): Inactive against Ravens, recently requested a trade

Inactive against Ravens, recently S Ashtyn Davis (No. 68): Played zero snaps on defense in Week 1, strictly appeared on special teams

Played zero snaps on defense in Week 1, strictly appeared on special teams DE Jabari Zuniga (No. 79): Waived before season

Waived before season RB La'Mical Perine (No. 120): Waived before season

Waived before season QB James Morgan (No. 125): Released during last season

Released during last season OL Cameron Clark (No. 129): Retired after scary spinal-cord injury, waived this spring

Retired after scary spinal-cord injury, waived this spring CB Bryce Hall (No. 158): Played five defensive snaps in Week 1, allowed TD pass

Played five defensive snaps in Week 1, allowed TD pass P Braden Mann (No. 191): Punted six times in Week 1, shanked one punt for just 20 yards

Yikes.

To be fair, some of those players can still turn their careers around.

In a way, the entire class hinges on Becton and whether or not he can stay on the field and be the starting left tackle New York drafted him to be. He had a promising rookie year, but only appeared in 48 snaps as a sophomore before missing the rest of his second year and entire third year in the pros.

We'll all look back at this class differently if he's able to stick around up front and produce for the next decade. That feels unlikely now based on his injury history, though.

Others like Bryce Hall and Denzel Mims have shown flashes over the years, but have been buried on the depth chart. Mims requested a trade as a result of his inability to secure reps with the first team. Hall looked on helplessly as the Jets drafted Sauce Gardner and signed D.J. Reed at corner, a tandem that played extraordinarily well in Week 1.

Mann's days with the Jets could be numbered, too. He shanked a punt against Baltimore and New York proceeded to bring in four punters for a workout, signing one to the practice squad. That's in part a result of Mann's back injury, but still, his production has to be a component of the story there as well.

The final important note here is that Douglas made all of those picks with Adam Gase as his head coach and Sam Darnold as his quarterback. This roster has shifted dramatically in the last two years and as of now, it looks like Douglas has hit his next two draft classes out of the park.

That said, it's hard not to factor that first class in on Douglas' legacy so far. There's a chance in the next few weeks that the entire 2020 class won't be suiting up for New York on a game day. You know the saying about hindsight, but that's a failure by the organization, a franchise desperate to stockpile young talent and build a brighter tomorrow.

Makes you wonder how much further along this club would be in their rebuild if even a handful of those nine players turned out to be productive starters in green and white.

