Jets' Injury at Tight End Opens Door For Rookie's Debut

With C.J. Uzomah hurt and unlikely to play this week, rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert could receive some playing time.
Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, nursing a hamstring injury that popped up during practice this week.

"He was at practice and just felt something, so we’ll see," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday.

If Uzomah can't play—Saleh said Friday that it'll be a game-time decision—then rookie tight end Jeremy Ruckert will have his first opportunity to suit up in green and white. 

Ruckert, a third-round pick out of Ohio State, was inactive last week. He's healthy, just didn't factor into the active roster with Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager all at tight end. 

Tight end was poised to be an impactful position group this season considering the additions the Jets made over the offseason. Uzomah and Conklin were high-profile signings in free agency while Ruckert was a big pickup in the draft.

Last week against the Ravens, New York began in 13 personnel, looking to utilize those weapons right away. They ended up abandoning that approach, though. Conklin wound up with four catches, 14 receiving yards and a touchdown while Cager and Uzomah were held without a reception. 

With Joe Flacco under center, still filling in for an injured Zach Wilson, it's tough to say how much of an impact this injury will have on New York's offense against Cleveland. Considering how the offense rarely flowed through the tight ends last week, perhaps Ruckert's presence will result in a similar trend this week (depending on how the game goes and what the Browns do on defense).

Regardless, this is a huge first test for Ruckert up front if he does get some playing time. With Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney wreaking havoc on both sides of the defensive line, Ruckert would need to help out with some blocks, playing a role in the run game as well—Ruckert showed in college that blocking is one of his strengths.

The rest of New York's injury report leading up to Sunday's showdown in Cleveland is as follows:

OUT: QB Zach Wilson

QUESTIONABLE: WR Braxton Berrios, LT George Fant, DL John Franklin-Myers, P Braden Mann, S Jordan Whitehead

