Jets Rank Dead Last in Most NFL Power Rankings After Week 1

Several publications ranked the Jets as the worst team in the NFL after their 24-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.
The Jets had a chance in Week 1 to set the tone, showing fans and pundits alike that they should be taken seriously going forward. 

Instead, they were romped by the Ravens. 

There were some flashes of potential on both sides of the ball, but there typically are. Those sparks were washed away emphatically by a barrage of mistakes and glaring holes brought forth by injuries and poor play.

New York's dud in Week 1 didn't just translate to the win-loss column. It also gave them a one-way ticket to the cellar in power rankings across NFL media.

ESPN ranked the Jets dead last in their first power rankings of the 2022 season. Bleacher Report and NFL.com also had the Jets as their No. 32 team this week. 

Sports Illustrated gave them just a bit of a boost, ranking Gang Green at No. 31 (with the Carolina Panthers at rock bottom). The Athletic also had the Jets in the second-worst slot, ranking New York above the Dallas Cowboys. 

The good news is that some of the rookies and new faces played well. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed had strong debuts as New York's new cornerback duo and Garrett Wilson made plays at wide receiver. Usual suspects like Quinnen Williams, Michael Carter and C.J. Mosley took care of business in Week 1 as well. 

That's not going to be enough for this team to ascend to relevance, though. It's going to be a long year for this club if they look like this on both sides of the ball, enduring a challenging schedule throughout the majority of the season.

That journey goes through Cleveland and the Browns, with their game-wrecker Myles Garrett, in Week 2 on Sunday. Odds are, you'll have to scroll to the very bottom of power rankings to find the Jets once again this time next week. 

