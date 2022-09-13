Skip to main content

Jets' Robert Saleh 'Keeping Receipts' on Those Mocking New York's Rebuild

Robert Saleh is paying attention to your slander and he's excited to bring it back when the Jets turn things around down the road.
Be careful before you post another scathing message on social media, calling out the Jets for their poor performance in their season-opening loss to the Ravens.

Head coach Robert Saleh and his staff might see it, turning it into bulletin board material.

One day after New York's 24-9 loss in Week 1—the Jets' 13th straight loss in the month of September—Saleh was peppered with questions about his team's inability to turn the franchise around. Sure, there were flashes in the pan on Sunday, signs from key contributors that this group has potential, but the final result was overly discouraging and frustrating. Many would call it the same old Jets, nothing fans and pundits aren't used to seeing from those in green and white.

Saleh was critical of his own team and their costly mistakes on Sunday when speaking about the loss shortly after the final whistle. On Monday, he reiterated that he has the upmost confidence that Gang Green has what it takes to break through, no matter what is being said outside of their building.

“It’s going to happen,” Saleh told reporters. "We're all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we're not going to do anything. I'm taking receipts and I'm going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when all is said and done." 

Saleh added that losing has been "exhausting." He understands that it's hard for an organization and fan base to be patient with its young roster and inexperienced core when Gang Green hasn't made the playoffs since 2010. 

The unfortunate truth is that this process is going to take time, whether it works out or not. It's not Saleh's fault for what transpired before he took over, joining general manager Joe Douglas in their effort to bring the Jets back to contention.

"It's exhausting for the coaches," he said. "It's exhausting for ownership. It's exhausting for you guys to continue to write about losers. It's exhausting for the fans. It's exhausting for everybody.

"Nobody wants to lose. It’s on us as coaches to see how quickly we can accelerate this, and it’s on us as an organization to see how we can facilitate all this knowledge to get these guys where they need to be so they can do right longer and play the way they need to.”

