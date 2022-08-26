Jets Should Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requested a trade on Thursday, his agent revealed in a statement.

"Denzel tried in good faith, but it's clear he does not have a future with the Jets," Mims' agent Ron Slavin wrote. "Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.

"We feel at this point, a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor."

Mims was picked in the second round by the Jets back in 2020, one of Joe Douglas' first few selections of his tenure as New York's general manager. Despite his playmaking ability and lofty potential coming out of Baylor, Mims has endured a disappointing two-year run with Gang Green, for factors both in and out of his control.

After showing some promise as a rookie in 2020, Mims missed a chunk of time with an illness leading up to the 2021 season. It stunted his development, leading in large part to a lack of playing time early and often in his sophomore season. Then, he went down with a case of COVID-19.

When Mims did have opportunities between the lines last year, the results simply weren't there. In 2021, Mims caught only eight passes across 11 games, good for 133 total receiving yards. Other receivers were hurt and Mims never distinguished himself as a viable replacement.

Even with his hard work this offseason—entering camp with aspirations of being a starter with the Jets in Year 3—he's been relegated to reps with the second and third team. He had three catches for 43 receiving yards in Monday's preseason win over the Falcons, but he was the seventh receiver to enter the game, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

That's why this trade request isn't a shocker. It's also why the Jets should grant it.

Mims certainly has value, an asset that New York shouldn't part ways with unless they're getting something in return. But looking at Mims' status with the team entering this season—and factoring in the Jets' talented (and healthy) wide receiver room—it's hard to envision Mims adding to his trade value over the next several months. He's on a depth chart behind Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and more. Barring an injury, there's no avenue for him at this point in time.

Who knows what the Jets can get back for the former second-rounder, but it's about time to pull the trigger and move on.

It's worth noting, of course, that the Jets haven't shown any willingness to trade Mims to this point. It's unlikely that one trade request will instantly change that. There are certainly other teams out there looking for depth at wide receiver and cuts as the preseason wraps up could open other opportunities across the league.

