New York Jets Select Auburn Safety Jamien Sherwood in Fifth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

After taking offensive assets through their first four picks of the NFL draft, the Jets transition to the defensive side of the ball in the fifth round.

New York picked Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood with the No. 146 selection, adding some depth to their young secondary.

Sherwood played 34 games over three seasons in the SEC, making 140 total tackles, 8.5 for loss. The defensive back defended 10 passes over his three-year tenure at Auburn, intercepting one pass.

It's worth noting that the Jets are actually announcing Sherwood as a linebacker, as seen here in this tweet. New York needed help at the linebacker position, as well. Sherwood's physicality and toughness allows him to play either position, wherever the Jets need him.

After trading back from the No. 143 with the Las Vegas Raiders, acquiring a fifth- and sixth-rounder in return, this was New York's first selection since taking UNC running back Michael Carter with the second pick in the fourth round.

If he wins up at safety, Sherwood would join a defensive back room in New York with leader Marcus Maye and second-year safety Ashtyn Davis, who was picked in the third round in last year's draft. The Jets also added veteran Lamarcus Joyner in free agency this offseason.

New York placed the franchise tag on Maye this offseason and while the rising star has articulated in the past that he wants to stay with Gang Green, his future with the organization is uncertain. This provides new head coach Robert Saleh with another young defender with plenty of upside.

