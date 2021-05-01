Joe Douglas Explains Why the Jets Didn't Trade Back From Their Second-Round Pick

After the Jets made their pick at No. 34 on Friday night, 10 of the next 14 picks in the second round featured a trade.

With teams interested in moving up to the Jets' spot—after New York said goodbye to both their third-round picks the night before—why didn't general manager Joe Douglas trade back and recoup more capital?

It's simple: Douglas and the Jets thought Elijah Moore was too good of a player to pass up on.

"We really didn't think that Elijah had any chance to make it to us, where we were picking today," Douglas told reporters on Friday. "To get a player of his caliber, sitting there at pick 34, we really feel like we're sitting here with a unique opportunity to add three players that are really top-25 players on our board, and all three first-round caliber players that can be impact players for us. While you do answer the call, this was an opportunity we couldn't pass up to take Elijah."

Jets Continue Strong Draft, Bolstering Offense With Elijah Moore

Douglas provided a similar justification on Thursday night when the Jets moved up nine slots to draft offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14. New York had Vera-Tucker as a top-10 player on their big board, along with their first pick second overall, quarterback Zach Wilson.

Therefore, even if New York didn't pick for the rest of the second night of the draft, an opportunity to take three players they viewed as first-round picks was a huge success.

Barring any additional moves on Saturday, the Jets are set to make six more picks before the end of the draft. They can finally address their defense, continue to surround Wilson with playmakers on offense and add more players that fit the vision of this new coaching staff.

