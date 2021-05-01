New York Jets home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search
New York Jets Select North Carolina RB Michael Carter With No. 107 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

New York Jets Select North Carolina RB Michael Carter With No. 107 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets continue to address their offense in the 2021 NFL draft.

New York selected North Carolina running back Michael Carter with the No. 107 pick, their fourth consecutive offensive player taken to the start of this year's draft.

Carter was an explosive and versatile playmaker out of the backfield in college, accumulating 1,512 yards from scrimmage last year at North Carolina. With 1,245 rushing yards on 156 touches, Carter averaged eight yards per carry. That's both the fourth-most yards and fourth-highest average per carry in the nation.

The UNC product will join Tevin Coleman, La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams in Gang Green's running back room. Last year, 37-year-old Frank Gore led the team in rushing yards. 

Taking Carter, it's the first time since 1983 that the Jets have picked four offensive players over their first four picks. That said, it's clear that general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets had a plan entering this draft. 

For a team that's had the worst offense in football each of the last two seasons, starting over at the quarterback position on Thursday night, New York is doing everything possible to facilitate Zach Wilson's success, surrounding him with weapons.

The Jets picked guard Alijah Vera-Tucker after trading up in the first, bolstering their offensive line. They chose not to trade back in the second round, adding a top wide receiver in Elijah Moore. Now, Wilson has another playmaker at his disposal.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

North Carolina running back Michael Carter
News

New York Jets Select North Carolina RB Michael Carter With No. 107 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL draft main stage
News

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 Live Updates

Jets GM Joe Douglas at nfl combine
News

Joe Douglas Explains Why the Jets Didn't Trade Back From Their Second-Round Pick

North Carolina running back Javonte Williams
News

Did the Jets Make a Mistake Not Picking North Carolina RB Javonte Williams 34th Overall?

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore
News

Jets Continue Strong Draft, Bolstering Offense With Elijah Moore

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore
News

New York Jets Select Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore With No. 34 Pick in NFL Draft

BYU Zach Wilson, USC Alijah Vera-Tucker
News

'Head-Scratching': Experts Criticize Jets For Drafting Wilson, Vera-Tucker in First Round

Jets GM Joe Douglas at practice
News

Report: Jets Receiving 'Significant Interest' in Potential Trade For Pick No. 34