New York Jets Select North Carolina RB Michael Carter With No. 107 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Jets continue to address their offense in the 2021 NFL draft.

New York selected North Carolina running back Michael Carter with the No. 107 pick, their fourth consecutive offensive player taken to the start of this year's draft.

Carter was an explosive and versatile playmaker out of the backfield in college, accumulating 1,512 yards from scrimmage last year at North Carolina. With 1,245 rushing yards on 156 touches, Carter averaged eight yards per carry. That's both the fourth-most yards and fourth-highest average per carry in the nation.

The UNC product will join Tevin Coleman, La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams in Gang Green's running back room. Last year, 37-year-old Frank Gore led the team in rushing yards.

Taking Carter, it's the first time since 1983 that the Jets have picked four offensive players over their first four picks. That said, it's clear that general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets had a plan entering this draft.

For a team that's had the worst offense in football each of the last two seasons, starting over at the quarterback position on Thursday night, New York is doing everything possible to facilitate Zach Wilson's success, surrounding him with weapons.

The Jets picked guard Alijah Vera-Tucker after trading up in the first, bolstering their offensive line. They chose not to trade back in the second round, adding a top wide receiver in Elijah Moore. Now, Wilson has another playmaker at his disposal.

