Jets' Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury

One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury.

New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three minutes remaining in the first half.

Hall was eventually helped off the field by trainers, taken to the medical tent on New York's sideline. Television cameras picked up Hall walking slowly toward the Jets' locker room in Denver.

Earlier in the game, Hall flashed his explosiveness, taking a house call from 62 yards out. The Iowa State product took a pitch to his left, bursting through a gaping hole in the Broncos' defense untouched.

Losing Hall would be a devastating blow for this upstart offense, a unit that's exceeded expectations through the first six weeks of the year. Entering play on Sunday, in Week 7, Hall had 609 yards from scrimmage with 391 rushing yards (on 76 carries).

The Jets traded up to get Hall in the 2022 NFL Draft, one of the brightest stars from this group's rookie class. Head coach Robert Saleh has routinely referred to the 21-year-old back as a "home-run hitter."

