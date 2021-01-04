New York Jets Fire Head Coach Adam Gase

As expected, the Jets announce they have parted ways with their head coach after two seasons.

The Adam Gase era is officially over in New York.

Following their loss to the New England Patriots in their regular season finale, the Jets announced that they have parted ways with their head coach.

Gase finishes his tenure in New York with a 9-23 record across his two seasons in charge. He is now 32-46 as a head coach in the NFL, spending three seasons at the helm in Miami prior to taking the Jets job shortly after the 2018 season.

This move was expected. Multiple reports leading up to this weekend revealed that the Jets were planning to move on from Gase after Sunday's game.

"While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction," team owner Christopher Johnson wrote in a statement released by the Jets.

Gase, 42, had insisted all year long that he's not worried about his job security. Even after leading New York to its franchise-worst start to a single season, losing their first 13 games, he reiterated that he's not concerning himself with something that's out of his control.

In fact, Gase would've likely been fired after last week's game had the Jets lost to the Browns in an effort to jump-start the process of finding the organization's next head coach. Instead, New York—for the second week in a row—upset a playoff contender. Their modest two-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday in Foxborough as the Jets fell short against their division rival, 28-14.

After the loss, Gase told reporters that he's "not going to predict anything" regarding his future. A conversation with Johnson later in the evening was when the decision became official.

The Jets will now begin what NFL Network's Ian Rapaport called a "thorough and lengthy search" to find his replacement.

Among the names listed by Rapaport and Tom Pelissero as candidates to be hired this offseason are Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Florida's Dan Mullen. New York could as well, or target former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyereven Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald.

"To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough," Johnson said, concluding his statement. "We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of."

