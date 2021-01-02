Report: Jets to Fire Head Coach Adam Gase After Sunday's Regular Season Finale

The New York Jets are expected to part ways with head coach Adam Gase following their regular season finale against the Patriots on Sunday according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Once New York fires Gase, regardless of the result on Sunday, the organization will reportedly conduct a "thorough and lengthy search" to find his replacement.

Gase would have been fired after last week's game, per Rapaport, in an effort to kickstart their search. Instead, New York secured its second victory in a row, back-to-back upset wins over postseason contenders.

Entering Week 17, Gase is 9-22 over two seasons at the helm in New York. The chances of Gase sticking around for a third year became bleaker with each loss as the Jets began this season with a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak.

Nonetheless, Gase has insisted continuously this year that he's not worried about his job security. When he hasn't deflected questions about his future within the Jets' organization, Gase has told reporters that he's "not concerned" about being fired because it's a decision that's out of his control.

"I learned probably when I was 22 years old, Nick Saban told me you do your job until somebody tells you different," Gase said in a Zoom call on Wednesday. "So, that’s what I’m going to be focused on and my job is to get us ready to go for this Sunday and go try to win a game."

Candidates listed to replace Gase, from Rapaport and Pelissero's report, include Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, Michigan's head coach Jim Harbaugh and Florida's Dan Mullen.

