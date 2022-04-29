Jets' Ahmad Gardner Eager to Follow in Darrelle Revis' Footsteps

Can Sauce Gardner be the next dominant corner for the Jets to come out of the first round?

The Jets once had Revis Island in their secondary.

Now, opposing wide receivers will have to worry about getting lost in the Sauce when facing New York.

The Jets picked Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall selection of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night, bolstering their secondary with arguably the best defensive back from this year's draft class.

New York hasn't had too much success in the past when taking cornerbacks in the first round. Picks like Dee Milliner (2013), Kyle Wilson (2010) and Russell Carter (1984) didn't exactly pan out. The last time they picked a DB in the first round was Jamal Adams and he spent only three years in green and white.

There is one major exception to that trend, though.

Out of Pitt, Darrelle Revis was a superstar with the Jets, donning green and white after being selected with the No. 14 overall pick in 2007.

That in mind, as Gardner addressed members of the media for the first time after he was picked by the Jets on Thursday night, it's no surprise that Revis was brought up.

Asked if he followed Revis' career and knows about his history in a Jets uniform, Gardner nodded. He's more than just familiar with the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"That’s the main thing I know," he told reporters. "When I think about the Jets, I think about Darrelle Revis. He used to be one of my favorite cornerbacks in the league. I still watch him to this day. That’s what I think about."

Gardner added that he's still a disciple of Revis, watching his film.

"He was a competitor. I was just watching his tape," he said. "It was him versus Calvin Johnson. He was one of the only guys who was able to shut Calvin Johnson down. That took a lot."

The Jets are hoping Gardner can blossom into a shutdown cornerback like Revis once was. In the short term, he'll have his hands full, tasked with defending the slew of top wide receivers that also play in this team's loaded division.

It certainly seems like Gardner is up for the challenge. Oozing confidence, the prospect assured that New York is where he wanted to be drafted even after this franchise's recent run of incompetence (especially on defense).

"I’m going to do everything so we can flip that around," he said. "Make sure I’m being a great teammate, being a great leader and just listening to the coaches and I feel like my mentality is going to help turn that around."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.