Jets Offered No. 10 Pick to 49ers For Deebo Samuel

Any possibility of the Jets trading for Deebo Samuel quietly fizzled on Thursday night during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The offer was on the table. 

The 49ers declined. 

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets presented San Francisco with a trade package including the No. 10 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. 

New York's offer also included a pick swap later on in this year's draft, per Rapoport.

Samuel ended up staying put on Thursday night. It was Titans receiver A.J. Brown, out of nowhere, that ended up changing teams. Tennessee dealt their star wideout to the Eagles in the midst of a wild first round, in exchange for the No. 18 pick and a third-rounder. 

Incidentally that third-round pick, No. 101 overall, ended up with the Jets. New York acquired the No. 26 and No. 101 picks from the Titans in a separate deal later on as the Jets sent three selections to Tennessee. New York used that five-pick deal to grab Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson, who was slipping deeper and deeper in the first round.

Even after Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers, reports from across the league made it seem like San Francisco was in no hurry to let him go. That doesn't mean the Jets, and other teams, weren't interested and actively looking to strike a deal for the playmaker.

READ: Three Trade Proposals For Jets to Acquire San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Once the dust settled on the first round, Jets general manager Joe Douglas revealed that Samuel wasn't an option when New York was on the clock.

"I’m not going to get into discussions," Douglas told reporters. "I’ll say this. When we were on the clock at 10, we didn’t field any calls."

Moving on from Samuel, and after months of trying to add an elite wideout to their receiver room, New York took Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson 10th overall. Wilson isn't a proven commodity like Samuel, Brown or Tyreek Hill, but he flashed his potential in a Buckeyes uniform. Plus, he's younger and cheaper than those other options, giving New York a real chance to build a strong aerial attack on offense that can stay intact for years to come. 

MORE:

