Jets Add Another Talented Wide Receiver in Free Agency, Signing Keenan Cole to One-Year Deal

The Jets continue to bolster their wide receiver corps this offseason via free agency.

New York has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Keelan Cole, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cole's contract, according to Schefter, is worth $5.5 million.

This comes only a few days after Gang Green reeled in one of the top wideouts on the free-agent market, signing Titans playmaker Corey Davis to a three-year pact on Monday.

Cole, who turns 28 next month, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Jaguars accumulating 2,242 receiving yards and a dozen touchdowns in 64 games (23 starts).

This past season, Cole had one of his best years thus far. Appearing in all 16 games for Jacksonville, the wideout hauled in 55 passes for 642 yards and five scores. He also contributed on special teams, returning a punt for a 91-yard touchdown against the Packers in Week 9.

He may not have the type of numbers you'll see from the other top wideouts that entered free agency this offseason, but Cole garnered quite a bit of interest over the last several weeks.

"Cole drew as much, if not more interest, than some of the bigger-name free-agent WRs on the open market," Schefter tweeted shortly after breaking the news of Cole's deal.

With Davis and second-year wideout Denzel Mims in green and white, this signing could signal the end of Jamison Crowder's tenure with the Jets.

Although this franchise has plenty of cap space, the veteran slot receiver could be a casualty of the cap as he's due over $10 million next season. Cole has played at the slot position quite a bit in his career as well.

Either way, New York is starting to build their group of receivers from a weakness into a strength. Regardless of whether or not Sam Darnold remains at quarterback next season, the Jets' signal-caller will be surrounded by weapons every time he drops back to pass.

Plus, with more money available, general manager Joe Douglas and his team might not be done spending yet.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.