Jets Land Top Wide Receiver in Free Agency, Signing Corey Davis to Three-Year Deal

The Jets entered free agency needing a top wide receiver. On Monday night, they got their guy.

New York has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract includes $27 million guaranteed.

Davis, who was picked fifth overall in 2017, is coming off his best season in the NFL.

The 26-year-old hauled in 65 passes, compiling 984 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns, playing in 14 games for the Titans. All three of those numbers either tie or set a new career-high for the Western Michigan product.

Over four years with the Titans, Davis has a grand total of 2,851 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 56 games.

That may seem like a bit of a big contract for a player entering his fifth year in the league that's never had a 1,000-yard season in his career. Davis, however, was one of the top options at wide receiver this offseason (along with Juju Smith-Schuster, Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller).

Considering New York was relatively inactive on Monday, beyond the signing of linebacker Jarrad Davis, that shows that either the Jets were really high on this wideout or they missed out on some other free agents that signed, deciding to invest more money on Davis to help their offense.

Remember, the Jets have been the worst team in football these last two years on the offensive side of the ball. Regardless of who will be under center when the season begins this fall—if it's Sam Darnold, a rookie or someone else—Davis will make this offense significantly better.

Line him up with second-year wideout Denzel Mims, with Jamison Crowder in the slot, and this team is onto something.

