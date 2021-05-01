Jets Continue Strong Draft, Bolstering Offense With Elijah Moore

The Jets have made their vision for this draft very clear: New York wants to ease Zach Wilson’s transition into the NFL and surround him with weapons.

After bolstering their offensive line with Alijah Vera-Tucker on Thursday, New York’s front office brings in an excellent weapon on the outside in Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore.

He was a first-round pick in the eyes of many experts, so Gang Green got a steal taking Moore 34th overall in the second round.

New York Jets Select Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore With No. 34 Pick in NFL Draft

Ole Miss has grown a reputation for producing stellar wide receivers, including D.K Metcalf and A.J. Brown. Moore certainly has the potential to be a pass catcher of that sort of caliber.

Last year, Moore finished second in all of college football in receiving yards with 1,257, adding eight touchdowns all in just eight games.

The Fort Lauderdale native has excellent speed, running a 4.35 40-yard dash. He is a perfect complement to a rookie quarterback, an extremely reliable target who consistently finds ways to get open.

In 200 “catchable” targets, Moore has dropped just 10 passes. The 21-year-old is also a dangerous deep-ball threat. Moore allows Gang Green to use Wilson’s arm strength to create big plays and stretch the field.

After bringing in Corey Davis in free agency to pair with Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder, the Jets draft a top-5 wideout prospect in the second round. It is hard to argue with any of the three New York selections so far. General manager Joe Douglas has done an outstanding job.

