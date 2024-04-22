New York Jets GM Doesn't Commit To Offensive Lineman's Fifth-Year Option
With the New York Jets getting ready for draft night, their general manager Joe Douglas made some interesting comments regarding one of their current offensive lineman that could shake up what they do on Thursday night.
That unit was a major issue last year, giving up the third-most sacks across the league.
Douglas and his front office addressed some of those concerns this offseason by adding three new players to their roster who are either expected to start, or who will be competing for a job.
But, based on what the GM said about their current starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, the Jets might be in the market for another offensive lineman.
New York selected the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder with their first round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
He had a good start to his career, earning All-Rookie honors, but since then he's battled injuries that have caused him to be placed on injured reserve in October 2022 with torn triceps and last October with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Vera-Tucker is expected to be the starting right guard this upcoming season, but the Jets also have to decide if they're going to commit $15.3 million fully guaranteed to him in 2025 by May 2.
Douglas' comments have clear draft ramifications.
If he is leaning towards not picking up the former first rounder's fifth-year option, then they might be looking to draft an offensive lineman with their No. 10 pick.
However, if they think Vera-Tucker can put his injury history behind him and become a productive player, then New York could be looking to use their high draft capital on an offensive weapon, whether that's being aggressive to get one of the coveted wide receivers, or staying where they are and selecting Brock Bowers.
What they ultimately do remains to be seen, but this adds another wrinkle to this entire situation.