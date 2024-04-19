New York Jets Select Talented Lineman In FanNation's Recent Mock Draft
With the first round of the NFL draft a little under one week away, it is mock draft season from just about anyone who covers the sport of football.
That was no different for FanNation as all the journalists from each site got together and did a mock draft of their own.
As the representative for Jets Country, I had the New York Jets taking the offensive lineman approach instead of going the popular skill position route.
While that might not be the most attractive thing for Jets fans everywhere, I think this gives the organization the best chance of being improved on Day 1, while also adding a player who could be their future tackle for years to come.
With their selection of Troy Fautanu out of the University of Washington, they get a versatile offensive lineman who can begin his career at guard before transitioning to tackle if he's not ready to start on the edge immediately.
That gives them great value.
Sure, taking an offensive guard with the 10th overall pick is not a good result, but if Fautanu turns into the player he's projected to become, then New York will finally have found the elite tackle they've been searching for since D'Brickashaw Ferguson retired in 2015.
The Jets addressed their line this offseason when adding three new players in Morgan Moses, Tyron Smith, and John Simpson, but those are veterans who have past injury issues.
This team can't afford to have a decimated offensive line again.
Fautanu gives them youth and another legitimate option to use immediately at either guard or tackle depending on how things look during camp.
With only one pick prior to the third round, New York has to get this one right.
I believe taking Fautanu is their best option.